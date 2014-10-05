Goats getting a rest after chowing down on Spencer's "Kudzu Valley"

Even goats need a break now and then, and in this case, it seems to be well deserved.

If you've driven along S. Salisbury Avenue in Spencer lately, it's hard not to notice that the goat herd recently unleashed on a kudzu covered lot have made a significant difference.

KD Ecological, the company that owns the goats, has removed the herd to let the kudzu regenerate, according to Spencer Town Manager Larry Smith.

"They should be back late October / early November, just depending on the rate of regeneration," Smith wrote in his weekly update. "We'll also be looking at educational opportunities to explain the role of the goats and the importance of invasive plant control."





The Land Trust is paying for the treatment. It will cost about $5000 for three treatments.

Once the lot is cleared, it will become part of the Spencer Woods park.