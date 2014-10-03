S'mores funnel cake? Must be Charlotte Motor Speedway

From watching action packed racing on a gigantic HDTV to hearing the roar of the engines and smelling rubber during the winning burnout, race weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway are an experience for all five senses.





And no weekend at the legendary 1.5-mile superspeedway would be complete without treating one's taste buds to any of the tempting treats Charlotte Motor Speedway has concocted to put a smile on fans' faces.





The latest culinary creation – the S'mores funnel cake – features a fluffy funnel cake, warmed to a golden brown crisp, then covered with marshmallow drizzle, chocolate sauce and Graham Crackers, topped with marshmallows piled on top of a bed of chocolate shavings. Created and served by Charlotte Motor Speedway's food partner, Levy Restaurants, the delicious dessert will be available a Levy concession stands throughout the weekend for just $7.





Also making its Bank of America 500 debut is the Big Hog Cheddar Dog, an enormous foot-long hot dog wrapped in jalapeno bacon and covered with chili, shredded cheddar cheese, fried onions and fried jalapenos and served on a pretzel roll. Tipping the scales at over half a pound, the 2,000-calorie gut-buster is sure to be a crowd favorite.





Fans with a more traditional appetite need look no further than Charlotte Motor Speedway's new nacho stand, which includes a variety of options from chips and salsa or chips and queso to any of three loaded nacho options piled high with the choice buffalo chicken, chili or pulled pork, each covered with pico de gallo, queso blanco, lettuce, sour cream and jalapenos.





Back by popular demand, fans can also enjoy old favorites like the red velvet funnel cake, Krispy Kreme burger and a variety of unique grilled cheeses.





These tasty treats, and many more, will be available all weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, beginning on Bojangles Pole Night, Oct. 9 through the checkered flag at the Bank of America 500 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Fans can catch all the weekend excitement with a weekend pass for as little as $99.



