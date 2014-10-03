Zombie Walk set to lurch through downtown Salisbury

Downtown Salisbury will come alive, or dead, tonight when the zombies rise from the grave and slowly shuffle the streets.

The 5th annual Zombie Walk starts at 8.

The event has become pretty popular over the years. A Facebook post from the organizers sets the tone nicely:

Zombies don't care about rain and neither does the Headless Horseman! Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night shall stay this zombie horde from the shuffling and stumbling completion of its appointed route!



Makeovers are indoors and lots of businesses will be open in which to shop and stay dry. Those 21 and up can start the Zombie Bar Crawl early, plus SIX of the eight bar crawl stops are also family-friendly restaurants.



There may be some modifications, but we will adapt and keep everyone informed via social media. Run tell this to everyone, RAIN OR SHINE, so share, Share SHARE!