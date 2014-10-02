Police: teens fast ride in stolen van ends on "pole position"

A 16 year old who took a wild ride in a stolen saw the adventure come to an end when he crashed the van into a pole, according to Salisbury Police.

The incident began Wednesday night around 9:30 when an officer on routine patrol noticed a gray Honda van with the headlights turned off and a missing license plate. The driver apparently noticed the police car, and made a sudden turn from Monroe Street onto Grim Street, according to the report.

As the officer began to pursue the van, the driver picked up speed. The officer noted that the driver threw a beer out of the window.

The driver hit speeds in excess of 60 miles an hour while driving on Grim and Horah Streets, then crashed into a power pole when he couldn't make a turn on West Bank Street.

Police charged the driver, Marterius Azende Robinson, 16, with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, no operator license, and injury to property. Robinson is being held under $25,000 bond.

Robinson was not injured in the crash.