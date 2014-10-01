Rowan shelter's former gas chamber about to be "bashed"

When Rowan County leaders agreed to let Lake Norman Animal Rescue take possession of the old gas chamber from the animal shelter, there was a stipulation that it be used for something beneficial, and now, that's about to happen.

On Sunday, October 12, the Lake Norman Animal Rescue organization will hold "Bash the Box" at the Lucky Dog bark & Brew in Cornelius.

Those who make a donation will be able to throw a water balloon or shoot a paintball at the old shelter.

All proceeds will go to pay for cat vaccinations and to help find homes for dogs.