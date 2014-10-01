Salisbury Police searching for drug suspect

Like us on Facebook

Police in Salisbury are trying to find a man wanted on nearly two dozen serious charges involving the illegal drug trade.

Mario Andre Partee, 26, has a last known address of 1309 W. Horah St Salisbury.

Partee is described as 5'7, 120 pounds, with tattoos on his upper chest that say 8 3, and a tattoo on his left arm reading "8 TRAY, Devil , Bang Bang

Partee is wanted on twenty outstanding narcotics warrants, including possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, selling schedule II, and trafficking schedule I.





Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mario Partee is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.