Casey Parsons pleads guilty to 15 federal charges

A woman embroiled in controversy after her adopted daughter went missing has pleaded guilty to fifteen federal fraud charges.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Casey Stone Parsons plead guilty on Wednesday and will be sentenced by United States District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder in Winston-Salem on February 10, 2015.

Casey Parsons, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, five counts of mail fraud, four counts of aiding in the preparation of a false tax return, four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

A source with federal government told WBTV that by pleading guilty to the charges, Parsons admitted to collecting federal assistance for Erica when she was not living there. She also admitted to filing taxes using Erica's name when she was not living there.

Casey and Sandy Parsons' trial on federal fraud and identity theft charges was set to begin on October 14. They pleaded not guilty to the 70 charges they are facing in early August.

Casey Parsons is not in jail and will remain out of custody on pretrial release pending sentencing. The charges against her husband and co-defendant, Sandy Wade Parsons, are still pending.

Parson's adopted daughter, Erica, was reported missing from home by her adoptive brother in late July 2013, but he told deputies that she been missing for a year prior.

Prosecutors say the Parsons continued to accept thousands of dollars in federal adoption assistance money for months after Erica had disappeared from, or left, the family home on Miller Chapel Road in Salisbury.

In motions filed last week, the government lists dozens of subpoenas requesting documents and electronic records from several banks, medical institutions like the Stanly County Dental Clinic and Carolinas Healthcare, the Great Lakes Educational Corporation, phone companies like Sprint, and even the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services and the Rowan County Department of Social Services.

Attorneys representing the Parsons in the financial crime trial do not want testimony about any alleged of abuse of Erica or any discussion of her disappearance to be allowed to be introduced.

Anyone with information on the disappearance or possible whereabouts of Erica Parsons is urged to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700 . There is a $50,000 reward for information.

