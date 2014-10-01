October is Cyber Security Awareness Month

National Cyber Security Awareness Month, or NCSAM, is observed each October and it is in it's 10th year.

This is sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA, a non-profit organization). The overall theme is "Our Shared Responsibility" which makes sense because WBTV's cyber expert, Theresa Payton, tells us all the time that everything is hackable and that we have to take control of our own privacy and security.

Payton says there are a few ways to mark the month:

* Games are a great way to learn. Try the internet safety games at OnGuardOnline.gov

* Try doing 1 thing per month that would make you safer: Check privacy settings on browsers and apps; Update your operating systems and browsers; Update your anti virus and anti malware sofate

* Strong passwords are key!

RESOURCES:

You can sign up for cybersecurity warnings and alerts via the Department of Homeland Security's US-CERT

Additional information can be found at StaySafeOnline.org and from the US Department of Homeland Security.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.