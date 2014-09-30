Billionaire Murdock to support NC Research Campus in perpetuity

David Murdock announced on Tuesday that he will financially support the NC Research Campus and the David Murdock Research Institute in perpetuity with an annual gift of $15 million.

"In order to make this Institute the size and the quality and the success that I want to see it, I am making, in perpetuity, a contribution of $15 million a year . . . to the core lab and will continue to watch and see the needs of this Institution, financially, as we build it into the biggest and best in the world," Murdock stated. "I am searching the world over, particularly though the United States, (for) a great leader to head this Institute."



Following his $50 million pledge last year to the David H. Murdock Research Institute (DHMRI), Murdock is announcing an additional gift to be given to the Institute in perpetuity to support operational expenses and to recruit top scientific talent, according to a press release provided to WBTV.

Last year's gift has funded the updating of equipment in the DHMRI's six laboratories and underwritten the initial work of developing independent research programs in diabetes, metabolomics and cardiovascular disease.



