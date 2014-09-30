G'day mate! Roo Motorsports brings "down under" to Salisbury

Roo Motorsports is officially setting up shop in Salisbury at the Speedway Business Park just off I-85.

The announcement was made Monday night.

In addition, the team announced the Naming Rights sponsor for the 2015 Camping World Truck Series of NASCAR.

Sax Suspension is an Australian suspension manufacturer specializing in the development and production of advance suspension components for on road and off road vehicles. Their products have been available in limited supply in the USA, and this partnering arrangement coincides with a hard launch into the US marketplace.

Roo Motorsports is the first wholly owned Australian NASCAR team to enter the competition. Founded by team owner, Noel Saunders, Roo Motorsports will compete in the Camping World Truck Series for 2015 and beyond.

According to Noel Saunders, "Roo Motorsports is excited to have Sax suspension join the team. We look forward to working with them over the coming years and in assisting them to make their product a household name."

Team driver, Scott Saunders (son of Noel) is enthusiastic about both the coming year, and the decision to locate the team in Salisbury.

"The reception from the local community has been outstanding – many thanks to Salisbury and Rowan County for making us welcome."