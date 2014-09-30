One killed in accident on I-85: troopers trying to identify victim

It isn't easy to see in this picture, but there was heavy fog through Rowan early Tuesday morning

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in Rowan County late Monday night, according to the Highway Patrol, but as of Tuesday afternoon the victim had not been identified.

The accident happened just before midnight in the northbound lanes near Peach Orchard Road.

It appeared that a pick up truck ran out of the travel lanes and up under the rear of a tractor-trailer, killing the driver of the pick up.

According to troopers the tractor-trailer was parked on the side of the road when it was hit by the pick up. Estimated speed at impact was 65 miles an hour, indicating that the driver had apparently made no attempt to stop or slow down.

At 2:30 am crews were still working to clear the accident and there was heavy fog in the area, but it is not known if those conditions contributed to the accident.

The license plate for the Toyota pick up is registered in Panama City, Florida, but no driver's license was found at the scene.