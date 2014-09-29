Find big savings with our new Toyota and used car deals!

The Payment Reduction Event is going on right now at Toyota of N Charlotte! This Toyota sales event is the perfect way to save money on your new ride, as we're offering some great new Toyota deals in N Charlotte! With these specials, we want to help you get into the car you want and LOWER your monthly car payment! Plus, we'll take your old ride off your hands by giving you top dollar for your trade in. Why not start fall off right and turn over a new leaf with the new Toyota or used car you've been dreaming of?



Save BIG with our new Toyota deals in N Charlotte!



If you want to get behind the wheel of a brand-new car, you're in luck with our new Toyota deals near Charlotte. Not only are we offering to option to own a new Toyota for an extremely low price, you can take advantage of our Toyota lease deals! You can lease select new cars with NO money down**! This means you won't have to bring a cent with you to hit the road in a new Toyota near Charlotte! Some of our new Toyota deals include:

New 2014 Toyota Camry L (STK #4251495): Buy this new Toyota for just $16,988*! Owning America's most popular car has never been so easy! This Toyota Camry is ideal for any driver because of the reliability it has to offer. Experience it with a test drive for yourself!



New 2015 Toyota Corolla L (STK #5180005, man. tran.): Buy this N Charlotte Toyota Corolla for just $14,988* or lease it for just $189/month and no money down**! Both of these deals are great options to choose from! You can own this Toyota for a cheap price OR your can lower your monthly car payment with this lease deal.



New 2014 Toyota RAV4 LE (STK #4440202): Lease this new SUV for just $269/month and NO MONEY DOWN**! Want to drive the Toyota RAV4 while keeping your expenses to a minimum? This lease deals is perfect for you! This Toyota offers great style and utility to give you everything you could want from your SUV.

Take advantage of unbelievable used car deals!



We have tons of options at the Payment Reduction Event, including incredible used car deals in N Charlotte! With our low prices on our used cars, you can save a TON of money on your new ride. We even have a huge selection of used cars priced under $10,000! No matter what budget you're working with, we can accommodate it. We're giving you a look at just a few of the specials we're offering on our pre-owned cars:



Used 2013 Toyota Camry LE (STK #P3571) for just $13,988*



Used 2004 Toyota Tundra (STK #4830073A) for just 7,988*



Used 2013 Toyota Corolla LE (STK #4251396A) for just $11,988*



Used 2005 Toyota Highlander (STK #4440182A) for just $9,988*



Visit our Toyota dealership for the Payment Reduction Event today! We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd., just off I-77 on exit 23. You can also call our Internet Sales Team at (888) 883-3797 for more information or to schedule an appointment to meet one-on-one with a sales specialist.



**New 2015 Corolla L, Man. Tran. (1831) (Stock #5180005) "Advertised lease" for $189/mo. for 36 mos. Excludes tax, tag, registration, title and includes "dealer fee (*service & handling fee $598.50) $0 cap cost reduction. Total due at delivery $0. Option to purchase at lease end $12,886. Excess mileage of 18c per mile over 12,000 miles/yr. Total lease payments of $7,679. $0 security deposit, $350 disposition fee at lease end. (Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F., min. 720 beacon score.



**New 2014 RAV4 LE (4430) (Stock #4440202) "Advertised lease" for $269/mo. for 36 mos. Excludes tax, tag, registration, title and includes "dealer fee (*service & handling fee $598.50) $0 cap cost reduction. Total due at delivery $0. Option to purchase at lease end $17,227. Excess mileage of 18c per mile over 12,000 miles/yr. Total lease payments of $10,559. $0 security deposit, $350 disposition fee at lease end. (Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F., min. 720 beacon score.



*All advertised vehicles exclude tax, tag, registration, title and $598.50 Dealer Fee. (*Administrative fee of $598.50), *in order to provide the highest quality service to our customers, this dealership charges and administrative fee in the amount of $598.50 in connection with the advertised sale or lease of a motor vehicle. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Limited non-factory warranty - see dealer for details. Prices good through November 4, 2014.



*All advertised vehicles exclude tax, tag, registration, title, and includes *Dealer Fee (*service & handling fee of $598.50), this charge represents costs and profits to the dealer for items as inspecting, cleaning & adjusting vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. Customer elect special APR program or S.E.T. cash back when available. Advertised price not applicable on lease vehicles. Guaranteed loan on a Pre-owned vehicle, subject to C.A.C. requirements. Down payments and APRs will vary. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through November 4, 2014.