Get car maintenance tips for taking car of your car fluids

Motor oil: You probably already know that getting keeping up with oil changes is important car maintenance. Most vehicles need this auto service every 3,000-5,000 miles. This is the car fluid that needs the most attention and needs to be changed most often!



Brake fluid: The brake system is a crucial part of your vehicle. Brake failure can be extremely dangerous. This is why you should have your car's brakes checked out to ensure they aren't too worn and they have enough brake fluid. If not, just bring your ride to our Toyota Scion Service Center for brake service in Charlotte!



Power steering fluid: Do you see a puddle of pink fluid underneath your car? This could mean there's a leak in your power steering system, which calls for car maintenance right away. The reservoir for the power steering fluid should always be kept full, so be sure to check this often!



Coolant/antifreeze: Don't forget to check the level of the coolant in your car's radiator system. The reservoir for the coolant is clear, which means you can easily check it. If the fluid level is low, just add more (tip: it should be same amount coolant and water)! You may want to let our professionals take care of this car maintenance with Charlotte radiator repair – especially if there's a leak!







If you check any of the fluids in your car and notice a leak, you should bring it to a service center for auto repair. If you notice the level of fluid gradually going down over time, it can be normal. However, it's not normal when the fluid depletes quickly!



