Get car maintenance tips for taking car of your car fluids

There are loads of things to think about when taking care of your car. Of course, you want to bring your ride to our Toyota Scion Service Center in Charlotte regularly for routine car maintenance. However, there's a lot more that your car needs than just a simple oil change in Charlotte. Your vehicle actually has a variety of fluids that need to be maintained with car maintenance.
You don't have to be an expert to be able to keep your car in tip-top shape. All you have to do is bring your vehicle to our auto service center for car maintenance in Charlotte and let our professionals do the work for you! However, it can't hurt to know a little bit about what your car needs. This is why we're explaining how to maintain car fluids.
If you check any of the fluids in your car and notice a leak, you should bring it to our Toyota Scion Service Center for auto repair in Charlotte. If you notice the level of fluid gradually going don over time, it can be normal. However, it's not normal when the fluid depletes quickly! Luckily, we offer quality car maintenance at affordable prices! Plus, our professionals are trained to deal with any problems your car may be facing.
Visit us today at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can also give our auto service center a call at (888) 378-1214 to set up an appointment to bring in your car. Don't forget to check out the Toyota of N Charlotte website for some money-saving Scion and Toyota service coupons!
Return Home
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.