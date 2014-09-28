Celebration continues for Ralph Ketner's 94th birthday

From Food Lion: More than 3,000 Food Lion associates and their families kicked off their annual Family Day Picnic Sunday by singing "Happy 94th Birthday" to company founder, Ralph Ketner.



"This is such an honor and I really appreciate it," Ketner said to the large crowd outside the Food Lion Warehouse on Harrison Road . "Your president (Beth Newlands Campbell) has done a remarkable job. She is just like the Energizer bunny."



Campbell presented Ketner with an oversized birthday banner signed by hundreds of associates along with a huge cupcake birthday cake. In addition, associates celebrated the event by volunteering a few moments to pack hundreds of backpacks with non-perishable food to distribute to hungry children by Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte. The event continues the company refocused community campaign initiative, Food Lion Feeds, which aims to eliminate hunger in local communities.



Associates and their families also enjoyed free food, games, rides and prizes.