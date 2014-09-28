National recipe contest winner stops by WBTV

Charlotte-based Extended Stay America, the largest owned and operated hotel chain with kitchens in every room, names Lauren Wyler "America's Top Away From Home Cook," winner of the brand's national recipe contest with judging hosted by Food Network Personality Sunny Anderson.

America's Top Away From Home Cook receives $5,000, inclusion in Extended Stay America's "Away From Home Cooking" cookbook and the opportunity to share her winning recipe alongside Sunny Anderson at the Extended Stay America traveling hotel room featured at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE, Oct. 16-19.

The winner, Lauren Wyler, stopped by WBTV News Sunday Morning to share her experience.