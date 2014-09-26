Khari McClelland found guilty of jailhouse assault on deputy

A Rowan County jury has found Khari McClelland guilty for assaulting Rowan County Sheriff's deputy Jamie Travis in the jail in June.

McClelland and two other men were charged in the case. In testimony this week it was stated that the inmates attacked the deputy after telling him that he had been disrespectful to them.

McClelland said that he did throw one punch and hit the deputy.

"I swung on him because I thought he was going to hit me again," McClelland told the jury. After the punches were thrown, McClelland said both men fell to the ground.

"I lay flat, I knew it was the position I needed to be in so as to not be posing a threat," McClelland added.

Travis was treated for a broken nose, a concussion, and several cuts.

McClelland is in the jail awaiting trial for the robbery and murder of volunteer firefighter Marcus Kauffman. No date has been set for that trial.

In that case, McClelland could get the death penalty if convicted.