Suspect captured in Kannapolis shooting

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department captured a man wanted for a shooting that happened in Rowan County last week.

Detectives say 31-year-old Gerrell McCrae shot Scott Shoaf, 36, in the 3100 block of Weddington Ave., between Kannapolis and Landis.

Deputies say McCrae pointed a gun at Shoaf and tried to rob him about 7:30 p.m.

When Shoaf tried to flee, deputies say McCrea shot him twice.

A friend drove Shoaf to the hospital, according to a sheriff's office report.

Shoaf was treated and transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He is expected to recover.

As of Friday, McCrae was still at large, but was captured without incident at a house in Charlie Walker Road on Wednesday. He is being held under $500,000 bond.

He is a convicted felon already wanted in Cabarrus County on assault and weapons charges.

Rowan detectives have filed charges for attempted murder and attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon. McCrea had been added to Rowan County's most-wanted list, but has now been removed.