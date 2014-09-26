Rowan fair goers hoping for fair weather

Like us on Facebook

Gloomy, overcast skies and off-and-on drizzle have hurt attendance at the Rowan County Fair this year. Organizers still have two days to go and are hoping for skies to clear.

Gates open at 4pm Friday. Activities, along with the rides, displays, and food booths, include Michael "Hay You" Decker with his balloon art and magic show at 3, 7, and 9 pm.

The Dairy Cattle Dress Up takes place at. 7pm, and a motorcycle thrill show is set for 8pm.

On Saturday gates open at 1pm, and the fair closes at 11:30pm.

Saturday events include a Dairy Show at 1pm, the balloon art and magic show at 3, 7, and 9pm, and the motorcycle thrill show at 10p.

WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin says the weekend should feature a little more sunshine and seasonable highs in the upper 70's. However, rain may creep into the area as early as Sunday night.

