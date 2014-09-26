Man arrested for sex crimes involving children - | WBTV Charlotte

Man arrested for sex crimes involving children

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Another person has been charged for a crime involving child pornography.

Patrick Lester was booked into the Rowan County jail on Thursday afternoon, charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lester's bond is set at $25,000.

According to North Carolina's general statutes, that charge is defined as: (a) Offense. – A person commits the offense of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor if, knowing the character or content of the material, he:(1) Records, photographs, films, develops, or duplicates material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity; or (2) Distributes, transports, exhibits, receives, sells, purchases, exchanges, or solicits material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity.

Details of Lester's arrest were not immediately available, but the SBI and local agencies have made several recent arrests on individuals possessing child pornography.

 


 

