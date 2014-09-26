Product testing: MakeUp Eraser

As women we know we aren't SUPPOSED to go to bed with our makeup still on, but sometimes the task of removing it is such a hassle we break the rules.

The Original MakeUp Eraser promises to make that task a breeze and to do so without requiring you to use soap or any other makeup removing cleanser.

Kristen and Chris gave it a try on WBTV News Saturday Morning.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.