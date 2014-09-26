Day Out with Thomas at NCTM

From the North Carolina Transportation Museum: Little engineers won't believe their eyes—or their ears! For the first time ever at Day Out With Thomas™, Thomas the Tank Engine™ will be able to talk to his fans.

Boys and girls will be cheerfully greeted by the #1 Engine when he pulls into Spencer, N.C. for Day Out with Thomas™: The Thrill of the Ride Tour 2014, presented by HIT Entertainment, a worldwide leader in children's entertainment, and sponsored by MEGA Brands, a leading toy company, and all inclusive Hard Rock Hotels.

Adding to the excitement, for the first time ever, Percy will be joining Thomas the Tank Engine on the rails at the N.C. Transportation Museum and in other select cities. Now fans will be able to fulfill their dreams of taking a ride not only with everyone's favorite blue engine, but also meeting one of his best friends!

This fun-filled event offers little engineers and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine and Percy, stars of the popular Thomas & Friends® series. In addition, children will meet Sir Topham Hatt®, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including arts & crafts, storytelling and more. The tour, now in its 19th year, will make stops in 42 U.S. cities and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2014.

WHO: Thomas the Tank Engine and Percy the Small Engine

WHAT:

A 25-minute (approximate) ride with Thomas and/or Percy

Photo opportunities with Thomas and Percy

Meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

Controller of the Railway A Thomas & Friends Imagination Station; featuring stamps, temporary tattoos, hands-on arts & crafts, train tables, and coloring sheets.

featuring stamps, temporary tattoos, hands-on arts & crafts, train tables, and coloring sheets. Storytelling, magic, video viewing and live music

WHEN: Sept. 26-28 & Oct. 3-5

TIME: The site is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each event day. Departure times for Thomas and Percy begin at 10 am Fridays and 9:15 am Saturdays and Sundays. The final ride times are 3:45 pm on Fridays, 5:15 pm on Saturdays and 4:30 pm on Sundays.

WHERE: 411 S. Salisbury Avenue, Spencer, N.C.

Tickets for Day Out with Thomas: The Thrill of the Ride Tour 2014 are on sale now and available by calling Ticketweb toll-free 866-468-7630, or by visiting www.dayouwiththomas.com or www.nctrans.org. Ticket prices are $22 Fridays, $24 weekends, ages 2 and up. Combination Thomas & Percy Caboose Train tickets are $27 Fridays, $29 weekends. Museum members receive a $2 discount (Saturday and Sunday only). The Percy Caboose Train is only available as a combination ticket. All tickets are ages 2 and up (service charges and fee may apply).

For more information and directions, contact the N.C. Transportation Museum by calling 704-636-2889 or online atwww.nctrans.org.





