Tenth person now charged in prescription pain pill ring

The tenth person to be charged in a prescription pain pill ring that involved two doctors and several staffers from Bostian Elementary School has now been charged.

Wendy Michelle Hamrick turned herself in on Thursday afternoon and was charged with three counts of obtaining controlled substances by fraud/forgery. Hamrick was jailed under $2500 bond.

According to the indictment Hamrick used bogus prescriptions to obtain hydrocodone from a Walgreens Pharmacy in Kannapolis.

On Wednesday morning Dr. Cheryl Tan Navarro-McGuinness turned herself in on one charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance by a practitioner. She was jailed and then released on $1000 bond.

In July, eight others, including Dr. Orrin Walker and his wife Abby were charged in the scheme.