Survivor: Komen Race for the Cure a "piece of her soul"

Mom Gloria Johnson, from Indian Trail, says when she was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago at the young age of 31, she felt… of all things… relief. She was happy it was her and not someone else in her family.



"I was strong and young," says Gloria. "I found the lump on my breast but knew I could handle it maybe more than other women."

The year was 2009. The breast cancer was already Stage II. At the time her two kids were ten and five-years-old. She fought. She fought aggressively... chemo, a double mastectomy and reconstruction. She now tells her story to others in the community, trying to spread the word.



"I volunteer a lot with the Latino community," she says. "That's my main focus. And, you know, in sharing my story and saying I was diagnosed at 31, and it was cancer that I had, it's alarming to them. It makes, I make, an impact."



Since becoming a Survivor, Gloria has started a Komen Charlotte "Race for the Cure" Team with a friend who also beat cancer. She says the "Race" on that first Saturday in October is now a piece of her soul.



"We get the community, our neighbors and friends involved," she says. "Last year we threw on the pink wigs, too. Getting the kids involved is fun. I love it. It's a great experience."



