Government builds case against Casey and Sandy Parsons

In this Charlotte Observer photo, Casey and Sandy Parsons leave the federal courthouse in Winston-Salem after being charged on 76 counts of financial crimes

The government is piling up stacks of documents from financial institutions, healthcare providers, even schools to be used in the prosecution of Casey and Sandy Parsons.

The adoptive parents of missing Rowan County teenager Erica Parsons will on trial in federal court on October 14. The couple faces more than 70 charges of financial crimes.

Prosecutors say the Parsons continued to accept thousands of dollars in federal adoption assistance money for months after Erica had disappeared from, or left, the family home on Miller Chapel Road in Salisbury.

In motions filed this week, the government lists dozens of subpoenas requesting documents and electronic records from several banks, medical institutions like the Stanly County Dental Clinic and Carolinas Healthcare, the Great Lakes Educational Corporation, phone companies like Sprint, and even the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services and the Rowan County Department of Social Services.

Erica Parsons was reported missing from home by her adoptive brother in late July, 2013, but he told deputies that she been missing for a year prior to that date.

The brother also told investigators that Casey and Sandy had abused Erica.

Attorneys representing the Parsons in the financial crime trial do not want testimony about any alleged of abuse of Erica or any discussion of her disappearance to be allowed to be introduced.

Anyone with information on the disappearance or possible whereabouts of Erica Parsons is urged to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700. There is a $50,000 reward for information.