Downtown Catawba series to open on Thursday

From Catawba College: Catawba College will kick off its fall series of free Lunch and Learn and Lunch and Listen events at its Downtown Catawba storefront at noon on Thursday, September 25, with readings by author Margaret Garrison. Garrison, an adjunct professor of English at Catawba, will read from her first novel, "Prez: A Story of Love," published in August by Abbott Press.

Garrison's novel, which she describes as "a story of love," is set on a fictitious university campus in North Carolina's Piedmont during the 1989-1990 academic year with that university's female chancellor as its main character. The novel contains details about Hurricane Hugo and its impact on the Piedmont region and ironically, Garrison's reading at Downtown Catawba will occur during the week that marks Hurricane Hugo's 25th anniversary.

Garrison, who entered her fourth year of teaching at Catawba this fall, says her novel was 15 years in the making. "The writing endured short periods of inactivity when my career was advancing. I also experienced four household moves during the writing, with bits and pieces of my novel packed carefully into sturdy cartons like fine Limoges porcelain."

Copies of Garrison's novel are available at the Catawba College Bookstore on campus, directly through the author, or through the Abbott Press online bookstore at www.abbottpress.com. The book can also be ordered through popular online retailers. Garrison will have copies of her novel for sale on September 25th at Downtown Catawba and will also sign copies after her reading.

Fall Semester Schedule of Lunch and Learn/Lunch and Listen at Downtown Catawba

Downtown Catawba will be the place to enjoy lectures, conversation and music during fall 2014. Members of the Salisbury-Rowan community are invited to bring their lunch and stop by the college's downtown storefront as their schedules permit on selected Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays for intellectual stimulation.

All faculty will begin their lectures and conversations promptly at noon, while musical offerings through the fall will span the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. hours each Thursday beginning October 2nd through November 20th. Downtown Catawba is located in The Plaza Building at 100 West Innes Street, Suite 103, Salisbury, NC 28144. The phone number is 704-603-6009.

Following is the fall schedule for Downtown Catawba:

Thursday, September 25 noon Adjunct Professor of English and author Margaret

Garrison reading from her novel, "Prez"

Tuesday, September 30 noon Associate Professor of Biology, Dr. Joe Poston,

"The Birds & Beans: Coffee Production That Benefits

Wildlife & Advice for Coffee Consumers"

Wednesday, October 1 noon Assistant Professor of English, Dr. Forrest Anderson

"This Will Only Take a Minutes: Writing Flash Fiction"

Thursday, October 2 11 am – 1 pm Musical Interludes – student musicians

Wednesday, October 15 noon Associate Professor of Economics and Chair of the

Business Department, Dr. Eric Hake,

"What has the economy done for you, lately?"

Thursday, October 16 11 am – 1 pm Musical Interludes – student musicians

Wednesday, October 22 noon Provost and Professor of Politics, Dr. J. Michael Bitzer,

"Gazing into the Political Crystal Ball: 2014's Election"

Thursday, October 23 11 am – 1 pm Musical Interludes – student musicians

Thursday, October 30 11 am – 1 pm Musical Interludes – student musicians

Wednesday, November 5 noon Chaplain, Senior Vice President and Assistant Professor

Of Religion, Dr. Kenneth W. Clapp,

"Get to Know Black Lake Retreat Center"

Thursday, November 6 11 am – 1 pm Musical Interludes – student musicians

Thursday, November 13 11 am – 1 pm Musical Interludes – student musicians

Wednesday, November 19 noon Provost and Professor of Politics, Dr. J. Michael Bitzer,

"How Cracked was the Political Crystal Ball: Looking

Back on 2014's Election & Ahead to 2016"