Downtown Catawba series to open on Thursday

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -
From Catawba College: Catawba College will kick off its fall series of free Lunch
and Learn and Lunch and Listen events at its Downtown Catawba storefront at
noon on Thursday, September 25, with readings by author Margaret Garrison. Garrison, an adjunct professor of English at
Catawba, will read from her first novel, "Prez: A Story of Love," published in
August by Abbott Press.
Garrison's novel, which she describes as "a story of love,"
is set on a fictitious university campus in North Carolina's Piedmont during
the 1989-1990 academic year with that university's female chancellor as its
main character. The novel contains
details about Hurricane Hugo and its impact on the Piedmont region and
ironically, Garrison's reading at Downtown Catawba will occur during the week
that marks Hurricane Hugo's 25th anniversary.
Garrison, who entered her fourth year of teaching at Catawba
this fall, says her novel was 15 years in the making. "The writing endured short periods of
inactivity when my career was advancing.
I also experienced four household moves during the writing, with bits
and pieces of my novel packed carefully into sturdy cartons like fine Limoges
porcelain."
Copies of Garrison's novel are available at the Catawba
College Bookstore on campus, directly through the author, or through the Abbott
Press online bookstore at www.abbottpress.com. The book can also be ordered through popular
online retailers. Garrison will have
copies of her novel for sale on September 25th at Downtown Catawba and
will also sign copies after her reading.
Fall Semester Schedule of Lunch and Learn/Lunch and Listen at Downtown
Catawba
Downtown Catawba will be the place to enjoy lectures,
conversation and music during fall 2014.
Members of the Salisbury-Rowan community are invited to bring their
lunch and stop by the college's downtown storefront as their schedules permit
on selected Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays for intellectual stimulation.
All faculty
will begin their lectures and conversations promptly at noon, while musical
offerings through the fall will span the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. hours each Thursday
beginning October 2nd through November 20th. Downtown Catawba is located in The Plaza
Building at 100 West Innes Street, Suite 103, Salisbury, NC 28144.
The phone number is 704-603-6009.
Following is the fall schedule for Downtown Catawba:
Thursday, September 25 noon Adjunct Professor of
English and author Margaret
Garrison
reading from her novel, "Prez"
Tuesday, September 30 noon Associate Professor of
Biology, Dr. Joe Poston,
"The
Birds & Beans: Coffee Production That Benefits
Wildlife
& Advice for Coffee Consumers"
Wednesday, October 1 noon Assistant Professor of
English, Dr. Forrest Anderson
"This
Will Only Take a Minutes: Writing Flash Fiction"
Thursday, October 2 11
am – 1 pm Musical Interludes –
student musicians
Wednesday, October 15 noon Associate Professor of
Economics and Chair of the
Business
Department, Dr. Eric Hake,
"What
has the economy done for you, lately?"
Thursday, October 16 11
am – 1 pm Musical Interludes –
student musicians
Wednesday, October 22 noon Provost and Professor of
Politics, Dr. J. Michael Bitzer,
"Gazing
into the Political Crystal Ball: 2014's Election"
Thursday, October 23 11
am – 1 pm Musical Interludes –
student musicians
Thursday, October 30 11
am – 1 pm Musical Interludes –
student musicians
Wednesday, November 5 noon Chaplain, Senior Vice
President and Assistant Professor
Of
Religion, Dr. Kenneth W. Clapp,
"Get
to Know Black Lake Retreat Center"
Thursday, November 6 11
am – 1 pm Musical Interludes –
student musicians
Thursday, November 13 11
am – 1 pm Musical Interludes –
student musicians
Wednesday, November 19 noon Provost and Professor of
Politics, Dr. J. Michael Bitzer,
"How
Cracked was the Political Crystal Ball: Looking
Back
on 2014's Election & Ahead to 2016"