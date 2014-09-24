Sketch released of man police believe robbed Spencer Walgreens - | WBTV Charlotte

Sketch released of man police believe robbed Spencer Walgreens

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A sketch was released of the masked man who police believe robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint last month.

The armed robbery happened just before 3 p.m. at the drug store on North Salisbury Avenue on Sept. 24.

The suspect is described as a white man who was armed with a 'long gun.' Police say the man was operating a blue or green Ford Ranger extended cab truck.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

The description of the man and gun are similar to that of the man who robbed a Walgreens in Salisbury in June. Police have not confirmed if there is a connection between the two.

If you have information please contact investigators at the Spencer Police Department at 704-633-3574 or 704-633-2231. The public is asked to call 704-216-8500 on weekends and after hours.

