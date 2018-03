Sketch released of man police believe robbed Spencer Walgreens

A sketch was released of the masked man who police believe robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint last month.The armed robbery happened just before 3 p.m. at the drug store on North Salisbury Avenue on Sept. 24.The suspect is described as a white man who was armed with a 'long gun.' Police say the man was operating a blue or green Ford Ranger extended cab truck.No one was hurt in the robbery.The description of the man and gun are similar to that of the man who robbed a Walgreens in Salisbury in June. Police have not confirmed if there is a connection between the two.If you have information please contact investigators at the Spencer Police Department at 704-633-3574 or 704-633-2231 . The public is asked to call 704-216-8500 on weekends and after hours.