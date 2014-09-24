Real or fake? Hunter's trail cam captures bizarre image, but we solved the mystery

It is supposedly an image caught on a trail camera in the woods in Rowan, or maybe Cabarrus County, but it turns out that it is something else entirely.

It shows two deer and what appears to be a little girl holding a blanket, or perhaps a doll. If it's real, why are the deer just standing there, and why is the girl out in the woods?

The picture was provided to WBTV anonymously with the condition that we not name anyone locally who may be associated with the image.

The strange image has been shared with a few folks on Facebook and has gotten responses from people who say that it's a ghost, and others who say it's a hoax.

It does appear to be similar to some other trail cam pictures that were proven to have been faked, and while it is a real photograph, it was not captured in the wild, we've learned.

The picture is the work of Illinois photographer William Harper. His web site includes this image and many similar pictures.

An alert viewer made the connection.

WBTV reached out to photographer and composer Harper who lives in Chicago. Harper was amused at the fuss made by the photograph and allowed us to leave it up for this story.

