Apple adds new layer of security for users

Apple has added an entirely new layer of security.

Apple committed they will NOT build a profile of you that they turn around and sell based on reading and aggregating your email content or web browsing habits.

Plus, in it's new iOS 8, that operating system encrypts content stored on the device. Thimeans that your e-mails and phone calls are locked if you use a passcode to lock your phone.

Apple launched a new privacy site. Click here to check it out.

See more of WBTV Cyber Expert Theresa Payton's advice by watching the story on this page.

