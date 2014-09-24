Report: Man who punched female deputy jailed for missing court

In Rowan County court this week, the name of Dustan Wilfong Doster was called several times, but he never replied.

Doster was supposed to be in court on charges that he assaulted a Rowan County Sheriff's deputy two weeks ago during a traffic stop.

Deputy Lunda Eller had been dispatched to the scene of a wreck on Phaniel's Church Road near Old Beatty Ford Road. Eller says, in her report, that the original caller said that the driver of one of the cars in the wreck was drunk and was trying to run from the scene.

An off duty deputy, Eric Eller, stopped to help the victims in the wreck. The driver of one of the vehicles, Dustan Wilfong Doster, 44, was trying to leave. The deputy escorted Doster back to his van until the Highway Patrol arrived.

Deputy Lunda Eller asked Doster for his identification. She notes that Doster "was becoming agitated." As Doster turned, "he lifted his right arm, swung backwards, hitting me above the right eye area, with his elbow."

Doster then took a swing at Eric Eller. Both deputies placed Doster on the ground.

Doster was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and jailed. He was later released under $1000 bond. Deputy Eller did not need any medical assistance.

Doster has a history of charges involving drunk driving and other offenses in both Rowan and Cabarrus counties.

When Doster missed his court date this week, a warrant for arrest was issued. Doster was charged with failure to appear in court and booked into the jail Tuesday night under $500 bond.