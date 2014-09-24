Accused killer of Marcus Kauffman now on trial for jail assault

Khari McClelland, one of four men charged in the murder of volunteer firefighter Marcus Kauffman during a robbery late last year, is now on trial for assaulting a detention officer in the Rowan County jail.

On Tuesday, a jury was selected in Rowan County Superior Court.

Quentin Mathis, McClelland, and Darius Smotherson were all charged in the incident and given an additional bond of $50,000 each, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.



The incident occurred in July when deputies were searching cells in one of the jail pods.



The three inmates had been secured in a day room when they started beating on the door saying they had to use the bathroom.



Deputies allowed them to use the toilet, and then they started to verbally abuse the officers and physically assaulted them when they were being put back in their cells, according to the report.



Deputy Jamie Travis suffered a broken nose cuts and a concussion after the inmates repeatedly beat him in the head.

Smotherson is charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Daniel Cooper, a Kannapolis high school student.

Mathis is charged with attempted murder after police say he tried to shoot two people in a Mooresville Dragway restroom back in 2011.

McClelland is already facing the possibility of the death penalty if convicted for the murder of Kauffman.