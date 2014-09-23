Men pretended to work for power company, attacked elderly man

An 89-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a man claiming to work for the power company, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

The man told deputies that a car pulled up into his driveway in western Rowan County Friday, and that two men got out and came to the door.

The man was home with his wife, 85.

The victim said that the men identified themselves as being workers with Duke Power. They said there was a problem with the power lines and that the couple's home was in danger of catching fire.

"They come in the house here," the victim told WBTV. "They was looking at pictures and everything, I just thought they was, maybe they was with somebody, I mean I didn't think about that, but the longer they stayed in here messing around I begin to think there was something wrong."

One of the men told the victim to walk with him around the house so that they could look at the power lines. Once they got to the back of the house, the suspect knocked the elderly man to the ground and took his wallet.

"Yeah, that's where they got my pocketbook, had me on the ground," the victim added. "That big one come up, hit me in the face, knocked me down."

"They did, they beat him up good, took my pocketbook," the victim's wife told WBTV.

The victim was dazed and it took him a few minutes to get up. Once on his feet he walked to the front of his house where his wife said that the other man had stolen her pocketbook and cut the telephone lines.

The men and the car were gone.

The victim got in his car and drove to the Cleveland Police Department to report the crime. Once he returned home he noticed that one of his tires had been cut.

One of the men was described as white, heavy set, wearing faded blue overalls, thought to be in his 50's or 60's. The second man was described as white, slim, wearing faded blue shorts and a sweatshirt.

One of the men was described as having some sort of speech impediment.

The car was described as white with a CB radio antenna on top.

"You can stop people at the door," Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten told WBTV. "Don't be afraid to make them wait while you call the company and confirm who they are. Be inquisitive, don't assume everybody is honest."

Auten says when in doubt, it's okay to call 911 and report people believed to be suspicious.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

The victims in this case just hope the men are caught.

"I want them caught and put under the jail," the victim's wife added.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.