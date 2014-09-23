Stephenson's Italian paintings to be on display at Center for Faith & The Arts

Local artist Mark Stephenson will be at the gallery at the Center for Faith & The Arts to display his work and meet with supporters to talk about his May 2014 residency in the Tuscany region of Italy.





His paintings from that residency, along with other recent works, will be on display and for sale.





The event will take place on Friday, October 3. There is a reception and meet and greet from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, and gallery walk through at 7:30.





The gallery is located at 207 W. Harrison Street.





Stephenson recently spent a two-week residency in "La Macina di San Cresci" located in Greve-In-Chianti in Tuscany, Italy. The site is a 10th century church complex and Mark spent time painting outdoors at the residence, as well as visiting museums and historic sites in nearby Florence.





After the residency, Mark and his family traveled to the Cotswolds region of England and he completed several more works there.

Mark had to complete a lengthy application and submit images of his work in order to be selected for the exclusive residency. That's when the process became a truly community-wide event; Mark launched a campaign early in 2014 to help fund the trip. 28 individuals and one local business contributed to become Sponsors for Mark's trip, including pre-purchasing paintings. All of the paintings from the residency, as well as some smaller watercolor sketches completed while in England will be displayed and available for sale at the CFA Gallery.

Music for the evening will be provided by local pianist, composer, and vocalist Marc Hoffman.



