Man tries to run from courtroom, tackled by citizen, shocked twice by deputies

To say Nathan Latta is in trouble with the law would be an understatement, and as of today, his list of charges is growing longer and his bond is going higher.

On Monday Latta was in court on other charges when he apparently decided that he wanted to leave after the judge raised his bond to $100,000 for a failure to appear in court.

Latta tried to run from the courtroom, but a citizen jumped up and tackled Latta, wrestling him to the ground.

According to the report, deputies quickly jumped into the fray and attempted to handcuff Latta. One deputy had to use his stun gun in order to get Latta to stop fighting, but it didn't work. Latta continued to resist and was then placed in a choke hold.

Still not obeying commands, Latta was shocked with a stun gun a second time, but it had little effect. According to the report, Latta was finally subdued when several other deputies joined the struggle.

Latta was taken to the magistrate's office and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, escape, and injury to personal property for damaging the glasses of one of the deputies.

Bond was then set at $500,000.

Latta is already on probation in Iredell County for a February 2012 conviction of drug possession. Latta's record includes convictions for burning personal property, common law robbery, possession of stolen goods, assault and battery, and larceny.

Last month Latta was charged with child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Out on bond on that charge, Latta was charged last week at a traffic stop occurred at the intersection of Liberty Street near North Fulton Street in Salisbury.

According to the report, at the time of the stop, Latta was in a car with a woman who had obtained a 50-B domestic violence protective order against him. Latta had been ordered to stay away from the woman under the terms of the order.

