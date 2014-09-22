WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Honoring Our Nation's Lifesavers

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

Earlier this month our nation paused to remember those lost in the September 11th attacks.

The 10-year anniversary reminded us of just how quickly our ordinary lives can be thrust into dangerous, even deadly, situations.

September 11th also reminded us of just how blessed we are to live in a nation – and local community – where we can pick up the phone,

dial 9-1-1 any time of the day or night, and know that help will come our way.

There's a movement now to recognize first responders in the fire, police and emergency medical professions with a national day of honor.

It will be on September 27th.

The idea has been floating around the halls of Congress now for several years now, but appears to have little traction.

Regardless, the brave men and women whom we call when no one else will help deserve our respect and our gratitude.

These are the folks who run into burning buildings, are the first on scene at a bad accident, and who protect our homes and families.

Don't wait for a holiday.

The next time you see a police officer, a fire fighter or an EMT, give him or her a pat on the back and say "Thanks for being there – just in case."

Tell us what you think, SpeakOut@wbtv.com.