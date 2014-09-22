Get ready for fall driving with Charlotte car maintenance

The seasons are changing and it's officially fall, which means it's time to start preparing for cooler weather! Cold weather can bring on a heap of problems for your ride. To avoid running into any trouble, it's important the get your ride ready with Charlotte car maintenance. It's always important to get routine car maintenance to keep your car in tip-top shape; however, you may have to do some extra work to prepare for fall.





Cheap car maintenance can help you prepare for fall!





Once fall arrives, you have to start preparing for colder weather with the right car maintenance in Charlotte. This includes getting routine auto service and other special car care for the new season. Some of the Toyota services we suggest for fall include:





Tire inspection: It's important to keep your car tires in good condition, which is why you want to inspect them frequently. Check your car's tires to ensure they have enough tread depth. Worn tires won't give you enough traction while on the slippery autumn roads. Visit our Toyota Service Center for cheap car tires in Charlotte !



Oil change: Getting an oil change is one of the most important auto services. Most vehicles need this car maintenance every 3,000-5,000 miles. Our auto service center can help you take care of this car maintenance. We can also save you money with our oil change coupons in Charlotte!



Antifreeze check: The engine oil isn't the only fluid in your car that you have to worry about. While getting Charlotte car maintenance, you should ask our auto service technicians to check the antifreeze. This fluid is important for ensuring your car doesn't overheat or freeze up! We can help you add more antifreeze to your car if necessary.



Change windshield wipers: You never know what kind of weather we can get this fall or in the upcoming winter. This is why you want to ensure you have a clear view of the road with a good set of windshield wipers. These will come in handy when it rains or snows! Pick up some new windshield wipers at our Toyota Parts Center. Our professionals can even help you install them!







Drive safely this fall with the help of our Toyota Service Center





Driving during fall can be dangerous, which is why you want to ensure you're ride is ready to take on the roads! Getting the right car maintenance in Charlotte will help keep you on the road and not stranded on the side. If your vehicle is due for any of this auto service, bring it to our Toyota Service Center today! We can give you quality car care and help you save money with our Toyota service coupons in Charlotte!



Fall has already begun – don't wait any longer give your car the care it needs! We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can also give us a call at (888) 378-1214 for more information or to set up an appointment. Like we said, you can also find Toyota service coupons on our website.



