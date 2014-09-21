Lake Norman hosts Special Olympics regatta

Dozens of athletes from four states spent the weekend on Lake Norman, shifting sails to maneuver small boats around Lake Norman as part of the N.C. Special Olympics Sailing Regatta.

The races at the Lake Norman Yacht Club in Mooresville included teams of two or three sailors navigating a triangular course for the fastest time. Most of the athletes worked as crew, operating the front sail that powers the boat. Others served as skippers, who drive the boat.

This is the second year the club has hosted the event, which began on Saturday and ended Sunday.

“The neat thing about sailing is it's going to be a lifetime sport for (the athletes),” said Lisa Chambers, Lake Norman Special Olympics sailing coach.

“Whether you're skippering the boat or you're crewing, getting in the boat or the water in a lot of conditions can be a little intimidating. I've seen such growth in all of our athletes who have participated.”