Get eco and family friendly in the 2015 Toyota Prius!

The 2015 Toyota Prius is officially available at our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte! This new Toyota hybrid has been popular option since it was conceived and has even grown to be the best-selling hybrid car in the world! What has made the N Charlotte Toyota Prius so popular throughout the 14 years it's been on the market? It offers everything drivers could want from fuel efficiency to versatility! This makes it an ideal ride for any driver.
Of all of the things the Toyota Prius is known for, its eco- friendly status is its biggest claims to fame! It was one of the first vehicles to offer a hybrid drivetrain and has been leading this segment ever since. It boasts some incredible technologies to save drivers a ton of money on gas and help them go green!
You may think hybrid cars are small and unpractical, but you'd be wrong! The 2015 Toyota Prius near Charlotte is extremely family-friendly with all of the space and versatility it has to offer!
There's no better option for you and your family than this Toyota! Come check it out for yourself at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can also set up a test drive by calling (888) 883-3797. Don't forget to ask about our new Toyota deals to find out how much money to can save!
Return Home
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.