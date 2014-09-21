Get eco and family friendly in the 2015 Toyota Prius!

The 2015 Toyota Prius is officially available at our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte! This new Toyota hybrid has been popular option since it was conceived and has even grown to be the best-selling hybrid car in the world! What has made the N Charlotte Toyota Prius so popular throughout the 14 years it's been on the market? It offers everything drivers could want from fuel efficiency to versatility! This makes it an ideal ride for any driver.





Go green with the 2015 Toyota Prius in N Charlotte!



Of all of the things the Toyota Prius is known for, its eco- friendly status is its biggest claims to fame! It was one of the first vehicles to offer a hybrid drivetrain and has been leading this segment ever since. It boasts some incredible technologies to save drivers a ton of money on gas and help them go green!





The 2015 Toyota Prius in N Charlotte features Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive. This state-of-the-art technology allows this new Toyota to switch seamlessly from a gasoline engine to an electric motor, using the one that's most efficient at any given time!



This drivetrain is mostly what allows this N Charlotte Toyota hybrid to achieve an estimated 50 mpg combined! With this kind of fuel efficiency, drivers can take on the roads without worrying about filling up the gas tank quite so much!



The Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive is also what makes the N Charlotte Toyota Prius so eco-friendly! Not only does it help save our natural resources, it helps reduce its vehicle footprint. This new Toyota gives off very few harmful emissions, so the air stays fresh and clean!



Let's not forget about the three drive modes it offers: EV, ECO, and POWER! Each of these drive modes offer a different level of fuel efficiency and allows you to customize your drive time to fit your needs!







Drive your family around town in this new Toyota hybrid





You may think hybrid cars are small and unpractical, but you'd be wrong! The 2015 Toyota Prius near Charlotte is extremely family-friendly with all of the space and versatility it has to offer!





This N Charlotte Toyota hybrid can fit up to five people inside with plenty of head and leg space to spare!



It also offers a ton of cargo space in the back (21.6 cu. ft.), so you can fit all of your luggage, sports gear, and/or groceries in the back without a problem.



The Toyota Prius also features a 60/40-split rear seat, which means you can fit even larger items in the back when you need to!



The liftback design of this new Toyota not only makes for a spacious interior, but it also helps make loading and unloading your cargo easier!



There's no better option for you and your family than this Toyota! Come check it out for yourself at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can also set up a test drive by calling (888) 883-3797 . Don't forget to ask about our new Toyota deals to find out how much money to can save!



Return Home

