Local Food Lion stores honor Ralph Ketner on his 94th birthday

Food Lion stores around Salisbury wished a hearty Happy Birthday to Food Town/Food Lion co-founder Ralph Ketner on Saturday.

Banners marking Mr. Ketner's 94th birthday were displayed at the stores, and Mr. Ketner himself was on hand for the festivities.

Next Sunday Mr. Ketner is set to attend the company's annual associate appreciation day. In addition to honoring the associates, there will be special project to back children's backpacks with food for local schools.

Ralph Ketner, along with Wilson Smith and Brown Ketner founded what would eventually become the Food Lion grocery chain in Salisbury in 1957.

Ketner has remained active as a philanthropist and community leader since he left the company in the 1980's.