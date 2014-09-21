Recipe: The Flying Biscuit’s Love Cakes

Lucious Wilson of Flying Biscuit stopped by WBTV to share the launch of the restaurant's new cookbook and information on a free biscuit giveaway during National Biscuit Month.

Customers can purchase the 20th Anniversary Cookbook in-store or on Amazon.com. One lucky winner from each location in Charlotte (Park Road and Stonecrest Shopping Center) will win free biscuits for one year.

One cookbook purchased in-store will have a Golden Biscuit Ticket in it. If a customer finds that, they are the winner!

The 20th Anniversary cookbook includes recipes from the Flying Biscuit and select recipes from fans.

The Flying Biscuit's Love Cakes – Recipe

Hands on: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Makes: 8 cakes

6 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 small onion, cut in 1/4-inch pieces

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cumin

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup Maseca corn flour, or as needed

Tomatillo Salsa (see recipe)

Field greens, sour cream, feta, sliced red onion, for garnish if desired

In a medium skillet, heat 3 teaspoons olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, salt and cumin and cook until onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Put beans into a large bowl. Use a potato masher to mash until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add reserved onion mixture and stir together until just combined. Gradually add Maseca to mixture, adding just enough so the dough binds together and does not stick to your hands. Do not add too much or the dough will be too dry.

Divide mixture into 8 balls and flatten to 1/4-inch patties between lightly oiled parchment or aluminum foil.

In a large skillet, heat remaining 3 teaspoons olive oil. Arrange cakes in skillet without crowding pan. Cook until crisp on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining cakes. Serve immediately with salsa. Garnish if desired with field greens, sour cream, crumbled feta and sliced red onion.