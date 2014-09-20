Dining competitor Mama Ricotta's stops by WBTV - | WBTV Charlotte

Dining competitor Mama Ricotta's stops by WBTV

Chef Tom Dyrness of Mama Ricotta's stopped by WBTV as part of the NC Got to Be Competition Dining Series.

For more information, visit http://www.competitiondining.com/events/fire-in-the-city

