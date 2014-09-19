1 year after shooting, activists demand video of Jonathan Ferrell shooting

A year after a Charlotte police officer shot and killed Jonathan Ferrell, local civil rights activists demanded Thursday that authorities release a dash cam video that shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

About 75 people attended a justice rally for Ferrell at Mount Zion Church of God on North Davidson Street.

John Barnett, founder of True Healing Under God Ministries, said organizers plan to march starting Oct. 16 if the video isn't released and a court date hasn't been set for the officer who was charged.

"They try to allow time to pass by so that we'll forget," Barnett said. "Today we are not going to allow Jonathan Ferrell to be shot down and forgotten."

Officer Randall Kerrick shot Ferrell on Sept. 14, 2013, in eastern Mecklenburg County.

Ferrell had been in a car wreck in the Reedy Creek community and sought help at a nearby house, but his late-night knocking scared the woman inside. Kerrick was one of three officers summoned by the woman's 911 call. He fired his gun 12 times, striking Ferrell 10 times.

Kerrick was charged with voluntary manslaughter. His trial will likely be held next year.

A 20-second dash cam video reportedly captured the moments leading up to the shooting. City officials say Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Rodney Monroe ordered Kerrick's arrest after he and his top staff watched the footage.

A judge has given the state attorney general's office control on when and whether it is released. Protesters have been calling for the release of the video since the shooting.