Bond at half million dollars for man accused of sex crimes

A Rockwell man has been jailed under a bond of $500,000 after being charged with sex crimes involving children.

Joshua Michael Evans, 37, originally from Ohio, faces three counts of felony first-degree sex offense of a child and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the arrest warrant, Evans is accused of engaging in a sex offense with a minor child between Jan. 1 and Sept. 5.

Evans also possessed video of a minor child engaged in sexual activity with an adult male and an image of an adult female engaged in sexual activity with a minor child.

The children in the video are between the ages of 2 and 8.

Evans was booked into the jail late Thursday night.

Detectives say the arrest came about as part of a child pornography investigation conducted along with the SBI.

