Out of here! Rowan Animal Shelter gas chamber hauled off to be teaching tool

The gas chamber that for years was employed to take the lives of dogs and cats at the Rowan County Animal Shelter was carried off on Thursday to be used as a teaching tool and for fund raising.

Ron Lee works with Lake Norman Animal Rescue, and as "Cam Man" is a valued member of the WBTV News team both on the assignment desk and as a reporter.

Lee had worked out a deal to take the gas chamber after it was removed from the shelter in July,

"It's been an emotional day," Lee wrote. "I spent the morning driving to pick up the local county gas chamber they used for years to euthanize countless animals at the shelter. Our rescue will now use it for educational as well as fundraising purposes. I'm thrilled this thing will never hurt another dog again. The sickening part was when I opened the chamber you could still see paw prints on the floor."

Lee negotiated a deal with the county so that money collected in the fund raisers will go to pay for cat vaccinations.

"This truly was a win-win for everyone involved," Lee added.

In July Rowan County switched to lethal injection after shelter workers were trained.