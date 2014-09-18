Police: IHOP turns to "I take" for cashier charged with larceny

Like us on Facebook

A cashier at the local IHOP on Bendix Drive is now out from behind the counter and facing charges that she stole from her employer.

On Wednesday afternoon Salisbury Police arrested Kiara McFadden at the restaurant.

Investigators say McFadden was taking cash from customers then voiding the transaction from the register and pocketing the money.

McFadden was charged with larceny by employee.