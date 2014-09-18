A GED practice test for free? It's offered by RCCC

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is giving away free GED practice tests to all students who register between September 22 and October 3.

Students who take GED Ready can see for free if they're ready to pass the GED test, the skills they need to work on to pass the test, and received a personalized study plan detailing pages and chapters to study in their favorite study books.

"The GED Ready test is supposed to be the same difficulty as the actual GED test, but just half as long with half as many questions," said Gary Connor, director of the College's Pre-College Studies Department

The free practice tests will be available at both the College's North Campus in Salisbury and the College's South Campus in Concord. Tests can be arranged for the following days:

· Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

· Friday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.;

· Saturday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

· Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and,

· Friday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students can also learn about classes and other resources to help them prepare for the GED test. To learn more or to book their appointment to take their free GED Ready practice test, please call 704-216-3510.

Additionally, as part of the College's efforts to keep costs as low as possible, Rowan-Cabarrus has been offering students who enroll in the GED program the option to apply for funding that would cover the cost of the test fees.

"I don't want students to abandon their GED efforts because of a cost factor," said Connor.

Rowan-Cabarrus provides both instruction and resource materials to students preparing for the GED at no cost. Classes are scheduled on the North and South Campuses and at a variety of community locations for convenience and access.

"Our goal is to bring education to the students. It's our ‘meet them where they are philosophy,'" said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. "While it's not possible for every program, our overarching goal is to be available and accessible to students. That's why our students can now earn 14 degrees completely online. It's why the GED classes are offered morning, afternoon, evening, online and at multiple locations across the college's service area."

Students work at their own pace, so the time to complete a section of the GED may take weeks or months based upon the individual readiness for the test.

"The GED test opens the door to college and better jobs. It gives the graduate the respect they deserve, and the satisfaction of earning a high school credential with the hope that they will continue with their education," said Connor.

"We are committed to helping the people of Rowan and Cabarrus counties gain the skills they need to become employable," said Spalding. "In addition to free GED classes, we also offer free classes that prepare them to take the WorkKeys assessment to earn the nationally recognized Career Readiness Certificate (CRC). Armed with these two credentials, an individual's chances for employment are greatly improved."

For more information about the GED program at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please call 704-216-3510.