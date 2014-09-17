1000's of cars from the classic to exotic in Concord this week for AutoFair

This Thursday through Sunday, thousands of families and car enthusiasts will pour into Charlotte Motor Speedway for a full weekend of automobiles and entertainment at the AutoFair.





The four-day extravaganza will feature the largest display of exotics in the history of Autofair, a celebration of the 50thanniversary of the GTO, a DockDogs canine aquatics diving contest, Terracross UTV racing and much more.





Exotic Performance Vehicle Display: "Exotic cars" are among the rarest and fastest automobiles ever made, and an extensive collection of these low-flying road rockets from around the world will thrill performance fans during the Sept. 18-21 AutoFair.

The display, housed in the Nationwide Insurance Pavilion, will feature the largest collection of exotics in AutoFair history, including the 2015 Lamborghini Huracán, a 2014 Lamborghini Aventador, a 1931 Bugatti, a 1995 Mercedes Lotec, a 2015 Aston Martin Vantage, a 2008 Porsche GT3 RS and many more.





50th Anniversary of the GTO: Pontiac's GTO, the car that gave birth to the American muscle car phenomenon, will be celebrated through a special 50th anniversary exhibit during Charlotte Motor Speedway's AutoFair.





The display in the Nationwide Insurance Pavilion will feature a dozen of the rarest, most desirable examples available, including the earliest known 1964 GTO convertible, a '66 Tri-Power model, a '69 Judge Ram Air IV and a '71 Judge convertible. On Friday and Saturday, former GTO drag racer Milt Schornack will make an appearance inside the pavilion.





DockDogs Big Air at the AutoFair: The Carolina DockDogs organization, members of the world's premier canine aquatics competition, is hosting the 2014 DockDogs Big Air at the AutoFair. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, families can enjoy watching dogs compete in various contests, including Big Air, Extreme Vertical and Speed Retrieve and they can even get their family pet signed in to compete as well. The competition will be held in the infield and is open to all breeds six months and older and handlers age 7 and older.





On Friday, Sept. 19, families and competitors can bring their dogs for an Intro for Beginners course for just $15. If their dogs are comfortable enough, they can sign up to compete in the actual competition and the $15 can be used towards registration.

Fans can watch canines in the Big Air competition compete in waves, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Big Air will finish Sunday with the last two waves, followed by the finals at 3:30 p.m. The Extreme Vertical contest will be held on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and the Speed Retrieve will take place on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.





For more information on registering, visit www.dockdogs.com/event-reader-ers/events/2014-2014-DD-Big-Air-at-the-AutoFair.html.





Terracross Off-Road UTV Racing: One of the fastest growing forms of racing in the country, the Mystik Lubricants Terracross Championship UTV racing series, is set to take over the world's largest automotive extravaganza Sept. 19-20. Terracross is raced on a short, rugged, purpose-built course made for the toughest off-road enthusiast. Multiple disciplines go head-to-head against the roughest and muddiest terrain with extreme track features, including crossover jumps.

Motorsports enthusiasts can watch the two days of Terracross racing on the fifth-mile track located behind the backstretch of the legendary 1.5-mile superspeedway. Opening ceremonies start at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by practice/seeding and qualifying throughout the day. Two rounds of finals will take place on Saturday, with opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. and racing immediately following.





Big Hog Cheddar Dog: Fans will be in for a treat as the Big Hog Cheddar Dog makes its debut as the featured food item at AutoFair. The mouth-watering Big Hog Cheddar Dog is a gigantic half-pound foot-long hot dog wrapped with crispy jalapeno bacon and topped with chili, shredded cheddar, fried onions and fried jalapenos. The delicious dog is capped off with a zesty "horsepower" sauce and served on a foot-long pretzel roll.





With the calorie total reaching nearly 2,000, the Big Hog Cheddar Dog is the latest fun fair food creation by Charlotte Motor Speedway and Levy Restaurants. Fans can grab one of these hot dogs at the Levy Restaurants concession stand located by the infield media center.





Classic Car Auction: Dealer Auctions Inc. is once again bringing dozens of classic cars to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday. The auction will feature a 2009 Shelby GT500KR previously owned by Carroll Shelby, a 1969 Camaro Prototype COPO seized by the Cabarrus County Sherriff's Department, a 1970 Boss Mustang 302, a 1987 Porsche 911 Cabriolet and more.





PlayZone: During the AutoFair, kids can have plenty of fun in the PlayZone by the Nationwide Insurance Pavilion with the Meltdown obstacle inflatable, face painting, the Patriot slide, a carousel moon bounce and carnival games, plus a petting zoo, pony rides and interactive games in the Fan Van. The PlayZone is closed on Thursday and open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.





Nationwide Insurance Display: Nationwide Insurance, sponsor of the showcase pavilion, will have a booth set up right beside the PlayZone. Fans can stop by to get details on all their insurance needs and get promotional items such as grab bags, key chains and more.





Huge Car Corral: More than 1,500 vehicles available for sale or trade will circle the 1.5-mile superspeedway, and the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will have an on-site office to process the paperwork.





Car Club Shows: Nearly 50 car clubs will gather at the AutoFair, creating one of the nation's largest annual collector car events. Car clubs participating in the fall AutoFair on Saturday and Sunday include 5th Generation Camaros, Harrisburg Cruisers, Southeastern GM Toyz, Queen City Corvettes, Charlotte Motorists, East Coast Cruisers and more.





Giant Flea Market: One person's junk is another's treasure, and 7,000 vendor spaces, located both inside and outside the speedway, will offer an extraordinary array of automotive parts and memorabilia.





Manufacturers' Midway: The NASCAR Sprint Cup Series garage and its surrounding parking areas will be filled with manufacturers and distributors of aftermarket parts and accessories. From welding equipment to car care products, the Manufacturers' Midway is the ultimate shopping destination for automotive aficionados.





Awards Ceremony: The ceremony for car club awards will be take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Victory Circle.





AutoFair tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 13 and under. A four-day pass is available for $30. The AutoFair will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.



