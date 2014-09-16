Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Divisions - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Divisions:

Central Division- 119 E. 7th Street

Eastway Division- 3505 Central Avenue

Freedom Division- 4150 Wilkinson Blvd.

Hickory Grove Division- 5727-A North Sharon Amity Road

Independence Division- 9315-G Monroe Road

Metro Division- 1118 Beatties Ford Road

North Division- 10430-R Harris Oaks Blvd.

North Tryon Division- 4045 N. Tryon Street

Providence Division- 715 N. Wendover Road

South Division- 8050 Corporate Center Drive

Steele Creek Division- 2227 Westinghouse Blvd.

University City Division- 8401 University Executive Park Drive

Westover Division- 1540 West Blvd.

