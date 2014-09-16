Man shows gun, robs woman downtown

Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a woman in downtown Salisbury Monday night around 7:00 pm.

According to the report, the woman was walking towards S. Main Street from an area near the back of the Salisbury Post. The woman, 29, was walking east on W. Fisher Street across from Go Burrito when she was approached by a young black man.

The man started talking to the woman, but she started to walk away. As she walked towards Wells Fargo, the man approached her from behind and demanded her phone. When the woman turned around the man lifted his shirt to display a gun stuffed into his waistband.

The woman gave the man her phone and he quickly turned and walked away.

The robber was described as a young black man, possibly in his late teens or early 20's. The woman believed the man had his hair in dreadlocks in a pony tail. He was described as thin, and was wearing a red tee shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.