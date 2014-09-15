Sex offender charged for failing to notify sheriff of address

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

A man convicted of sex crimes in Mecklenburg County is now in the Rowan County Detention Center for failing to report his current address to the sheriff.

Daniel David Brouillette was convicted of attempted rape in 1993, and sexual exploitation of a minor in Mecklenburg County in 2002.

Brouillette's sentence included having to register as a sex offender.

The last known address for Brouillette was on Poplar Glen Drive in Kannapolis, according to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

At some point Brouillette moved and did not notify the sheriff's office as he is required to do by law.

Brouillette was jailed under no bond on Monday afternoon.