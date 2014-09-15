Get ready for family fun this fall with the 2015 Toyota Sienna!

Fall season is finally here and so is the 2015 Toyota Sienna in N Charlotte! This family-friendly ride has just arrived at our Toyota dealership with all-new swag and some awesome technology. We think it's the perfect ride for you and your family to take on fun adventures this fall season! Fall is one of the best times of the year, so why not enjoy it? There's so much to do and the N Charlotte Toyota Sienna can help get you there!





What makes the N Charlotte Toyota Sienna perfect for family adventures?





If you have a large and lively family, you're probably planning a ton of fun activities for this fall season! Between apple picking, pumpkin carving, trick or treating, and school, there's no time to spare. The 2015 Toyota Sienna in N Charlotte is made to help getting to these family adventures that much easier and more enjoyable! Who said you can't have fun while on the way?





This new Toyota minivan in N Charlotte provides a ton of space inside to fit the whole family and all of their gear! It offers seating for up to eight people, which means everyone can come along for the fun. Plus, it comes with a generous amount of cargo space, to fit pumpkins or anything else you need in the back!



With something new to do every day, you need a ride that can be versatile to fit any circumstance. This is why the 2015 Toyota Sienna has folding second and third row seats. With these seats folded, you create a ridiculous amount of cargo space – 150.0 cu. ft. to be exact! The flexible seats allow you to create just enough space for the perfect blend of people and gear inside.



This new Toyota Sienna near Charlotte is also jam-packed with all of the technology you need to make your drive time simple! The 2015 model offers a new Driver Easy Speak system, which has a microphone near the driver's seat, so you can easily taking to the kids in the back seat. Breaking up a fight has never been so easy!



Let's not forget about entertainment! There no need for the kids to argue with the rear seat entertainment system the N Charlotte Toyota Sienna has to offer. This entertainment system includes a 16.4-inch color display, which can split to show two images at once! Now, your kids won't have to agree on what to watch on long trips. Let's not forget, it also comes with two wireless headphones, which means some peace and quite for you!







Enjoy the new season in this new Toyota minivan





If you're ready to drive into fall with your family, just stop by our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte. We'll show you why the 2015 Toyota Sienna is the perfect ride for this season's adventures!



